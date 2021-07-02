Frito Lay, union reach tentative deal to avoid strike

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Frito Lay and negotiators for the local Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers union have reached a tentative contract agreement, days ahead of a planned strike.

Mark Benaka, business manager for BCTGM Local 218, told 13 NEWS the two sides came to an agreement Thursday night. He said it contains both “economic and non-economic items.”

Benaka says it is a two-year contract with limitations on the amount of forced overtime per week. He said it also includes a two-percent pay raise in each of the two years.

Members will vote on it Friday and Saturday. The workers had been set to begin their strike Monday.

Union members voted voted 353-30 last week Saturday to strike. They said they were not satisfied with how the company was addressing workers’ concerns over working conditions, benefits and wages.

Frito Lay said it was “shocked” by the workers’ decision to strike amid contractual negotiations.

Frito Lay told 13 NEWS that talks with the union were cordial, and they gave no indication that they were going to consider a strike. The company said a strike would be harmful to all involved, and expressed willingness to continues discussions.

