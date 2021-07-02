Friday afternoon forecast: Plenty of sun with a gradual warming trend for the holiday weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is the sunshine returns without any rainfall today and a gradual warming trend through the holiday weekend. Humidity won’t be too high but still could be high enough for a heat index 1-3° above the actual temperature. Most spots will be dry through Monday with a small chance for a shower/storm near central KS on the 4th (Sunday).

Overall the next 8 days will be dry with just some clouds from time to time and the highest chance for rain Tuesday night into Wednesday. The chance on Sunday for the 4th will mainly stay out west in central and western KS but if by chance the storm system shifts east, areas like Concordia, Clay Center and Washington need to be aware there may be some rain or even t-storms in the afternoon. The storms may end up diminishing by sunset just in time for any fireworks. Again this is a very low chance any rain even exists in the first place but something to monitor in the next couple days.

8 Day

This Afternoon: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low-mid 60s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s.

4th of July: Mostly Sunny. Slight chance of a shower/storm mainly in north-central KS. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s.

As the observed day of the 4th continues on Monday those with this day off, this will be the hottest day of the weekend with most spots in the low-mid 90s and heat indices 2-3° above the air temperature.

Took the rain chance out of the forecast for Monday night with most models keeping the area dry but the chance Tuesday night into Wednesday still looks to be the best rain chance. This will briefly bring a cool down before warming back up to end the week. Mid-upper 90s are possible Friday out toward central KS.

Taking Action:

Stay safe this holiday weekend not only from any fireworks you may be setting off but from the heat. Stay hydrated (drink water), don’t forget the sunscreen and keep an eye on the slight chance of a shower/storm Sunday in north-central KS.

