First Friday of July festivities continue in NOTO

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s the first Friday of July which means it’s the First Friday Artwalk in the North Topeka Arts District.

People gathered around the Red Bud stage listening to the Carje Jazz Combo. The performers this week are graduates of Seaman High School.

The music will be going on until 8 p.m. First Friday is free to the public. Just bring your water to stay cool.

“I think people are just so glad to get out that I think we could have somebody doing a yo-yo on stage and they’re just going to love it, like ‘oh, this is great,’” he said.

People walked around drawing on the concrete and enjoying the shops that are open.

NOTO Executive Director Thomas Underwood said throughout the summer they’ve seen more and more people coming to enjoy the festivities. It’s yet another way to showcase the diversity of the arts district.

“This is what keeps them going and no one is getting real rich down here but they thrive on being able to share their love their arts or their expertise that their offering and so this is what people just live for.”

The Shawnee County Commissioners Wednesday morning spoke about adding a giraffe sculpture at Breezeway Park. Underwood said there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the official opening of the walkway featuring several art pieces and concrete paintings for kids to play on.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.