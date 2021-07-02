Advertisement

Feisty woman celebrates turning 100, gets parade, too

By Kent Erdahl
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. (KARE) – Louise Kimmes says doesn’t like a fuss, but she got a big surprise party anyway for her 100th birthday.

Her sisters, children, grandchildren and plenty of friends all turned up to wish her well at the celebration.

“That’s the most birthday I ever celebrated in my whole life,” Kimmes said. “I suppose I better thank them. Otherwise, I don’t know what to say.”

She had lots of folks to thank, too.

In addition to the party, a parade of cars drove by the farm, honking their horns, waving and dropping off presents.

And her secret to staying young at heart?

Kimmes said she doesn’t have time to die. She’s too busy with projects like sewing quilts and diapers for charity.

Copyright 2021 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendall K. Young, 26, of Topeka was arrested July 1, 2021 in Lawrence in connection to multiple...
Topeka Police arrest paintball shooting suspect
Rehna
Female paintball shooting suspect charged in Shawnee Co.
Crews responded to a semi rollover early Thursday that shut down US-24 highway just west of...
Highway 24 reopens after Semi rollover
The Kansas Board of Healing Arts issued an indefinite suspension of Brandon M. Martino's...
Former JCHS Athletic Trainer’s license revoked after child sex crimes arrest
The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office put out a warning on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after they...
‘Dangerous’ sexual predator escapes from Larned State Hospital

Latest News

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Tally of missing in Florida condo collapse falls to 128 after audit; death toll at 20
FILE - 2020 Lighting of Manhattan Mayor Holiday tree
Manhattan Mayor’s Holiday Tree perishes from transplant shock
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Elsa strengthens into season’s 1st hurricane in Caribbean
( L-R ) Dr. Deb Gustafson, Dr. Anwar Khoury, Terra Stroda, Leon Osburn, Phyllis Fitzgerald,...
Chamber of Commerce honors community leaders
A hiring sign shows in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, June 11, 2021. Barely more than a year after...
U.S. hiring accelerated last month as workers see pay gains