Despite high gas prices, millions take to the road for July 4 holiday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rising gas prices won’t stop millions of Americans from hitting the road over the July 4 holiday weekend.

AAA is forecasting a record-breaking 43.6 million Americans will travel over the Independence Day weekend.

This year’s Independence Day weekend is defined as Thursday, July 1 through Monday, July 5.

The large number of travelers will take to the road despite gas prices that are at their highest level since 2014.

Friday’s national gas price average was $3.12 per gallon.

That ranks second in the history of the July 4 holiday, AAA says. The highest national average was $3.66 a gallon in 2014.

While AAA says it is typical to see gas prices go up ahead of a holiday, especially during the peak summer driving season, recent have been noticeable.

“Today, 89% of U.S. gas stations are selling regular unleaded for $2.75 or more,” says AAA spokeswoman Jeanette McGee. “That is a stark increase over last July 4 when only a quarter of stations were selling gas for more than $2.25.”

Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by three cents to $3.12.

If you are planning a road trip in Kansas, you’ll pay a little less than the national average, as gas prices in the Sunflower State on Friday morning were sitting at $2.87.

That total is one cent more than a week ago when gas was going for $2.86 per gallon; six cents more than a month ago, when gas was $2.81 a gallon; and 91 cents more than a year ago, when gas was available for $1.96 per gallon.

AAA says the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas on Friday was $2.86 a gallon.

According to GasBuddy.com, unleaded fuel Friday morning in Topeka ranged from $2.67 to $2.89 per gallon.

