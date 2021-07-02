Advertisement

Dead body found near NE K4 Highway

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A dead body was found in the Shunganunga Creek on Friday afternoon just east of NE K4 Highway in Shawnee Co.

On July 2, around 3:15, the Sheriff’s Office said it was notified of a body in the creek. It said its Crime Scene Unit and detectives are still at the scene investigating the incident.

This is an ongoing story, more information on the deceased person will be released after further investigation.

