Crews responding to possible house fire in North Topeka

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire crews were headed to a reported house fire late Thursday in North Topeka.

The call came out just before 10 p.m. from 216 NW Laurent, which is near NW Van Buren. A plume of smoke was visible from the the 13 NEWS tower cam.

This is a developing story. 13 NEWS will provided updated information as it becomes available.

