Counties in Northeast Kansas are seeing vaccination number slowing down

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Among the new cases, Pottawatomie County saw 11 positive cases of the Delta and Alpha variants.

They had 13 active COVID-19 cases today, but it was nearly double that a week ago.

As fireworks spread across the skies this 4th of July, so could Covid-19, especially the variants.

Pottawatomie County already is seeing them on the rise--

”This week we are down, we’ve had 13 active cases this week and last week it was up to 26,″ said Leslie Campbell.

Riley County said they saw case numbers go up after Memorial Day, so they are trying to be more prepared heading into the fourth.

”We saw an uptick in cases since Memorial Day so we are just trying to encourage those to quickly identify those close contacts and let them monitor for symptoms even if they are vaccinated,” said Renee Lucas.

People also need to be aware the virus is changing with more variant cases. The symptoms are similar - with a key difference.

”The Delta variant symptoms are headache, sore throat and runny nose, and not the loss of taste and smell, that is COVID-19,″ Campbell said.

With large crowds about to celebrate, it is important to continue safety precautions.,

”Stay out of large crowds, so stay with your family or your friends that you’ve been around with all of these times and limit that close contact just for this time frame,” Campbell advises.

”Handwashing, wearing masks in these situations and just being aware, the hardest question is asking someone their vaccination status so I say don’t worry about it just be aware and always wear a mask,” said Lucas.

County health officials also are concerned about the decline in vaccination appointments.

With school starting in six weeks, they urge families to get in now so kids are fully protected before school starts, kids as young as 12 can get the Pfizer vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.