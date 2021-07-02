Cool cat hopes for home as Helping Hands hits capacity, reduces adoption fees

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The typical spike in animals seen around the July 4th holiday has Helping Hands Humane Society at capacity, the shelter announced late Friday.

The shelter currently is housing more than 500 animals, reflecting an increase typically seen around the July 4th holiday with pets getting scared and running away. With the high volume, HHHS announced it will launch an adoption special Saturday, taking 50 percent off adoption fees for most pets - those considered ‘high profile’ are exceptions.

“Summer is always a busy, busy time of year for us, and 2021 is no different,” HHHS wrote on its Facebook page. “As you know, 4th of July is when we’ll see many lost dogs. We hope they all get reclaimed by owners quickly, but the more kennel space we can have available for animals in need, the better.”

Among those pets looking for homes is Callie. Callie may be small in stature, but the four-year-old cat is full of love. She arrived at HHHS as a stray, and now is chilling out while she waits for a forever home.

Callie visited Eye on Northeast Kansas with Emi Griess, marketing director for HHHS. Emi said a microchip is the fastest way to reunite pets and families, should the animals end up at the shelter. The shelter’s micropchip special continues Saturday, July 3. Cost is $20, and appointments are recommended by calling 785-233-7325.

Helping Hands also will host another Food Truck Night in their parking lot Saturday, July 3. Several trucks will be on hand from 4 to 8 p.m., donating a portion of their sales to HHHS. Further details are posted on the Helping Hands Facebook page. The shelter is located at SW 21st and Belle,

