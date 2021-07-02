Common sense, caution can keep your July 4th celebration safe

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fireworks sales skyrocketed when the pandemic kept July Fourth celebrations at home last year - and that also sparked an explosion in fireworks-related injuries.

There’s a deceivingly large amount of force with the firework,” said Stormont Vail Emergency Medical Director Dr. Curtis McGeeney.

McGeeney says fireworks pose danger for two reasons. First, keep in mind you’re dealing with an explosive, which can cause burns, traumatic injury, and projectiles - leading to further injuries.

“I can tell you based on experience in individuals that have had fireworks explode while holding them, it’s significant injury to the hand and adjacent structures that can result in permanent disability and even loss of a limb,” McGeeney said.

Plus, they’re hot! Even sparklers aren’t so innocent.

“Sparklers often are pitched as a safer alternative, but the temperature can get to 2000 degrees or greater,” McGeeney said. “To think about the fact you may have a child holding something that hot is a real risk to their health.”

Kansas saw 180 fireworks-related injuries last year, up from 135 in 2019. Hand injuries were most common.

Dr. McGeeney says a few precautions can keep your fun from fizzling.

“You should always have some sort of eye protection when lighting fireworks; second, only have one individual igniting fireworks at a time; I would recommend that individuals do not mix things like alcohol with lighting fireworks; people keep a safe distance; and always have a bucket of water nearby in case something was to ignite,” he said.

Plus, never try to relight a firework, don’t light a firework in your hand, and never point fireworks at people.

McGeeney says a minor burn - something with just a little redness to the skin - can be treated with cool water and wrapping in gauze. Anything with blistering or tissue damage, you should head to the ER.

“The issue with the hand is there’s a lot of nerves, tendons, those sort of things,” he said. “Very small injuries can result in big, devastating injuries for the patient.”

Four of Topeka’s Cotton O’Neil Express Care locations are back open with regular services. The hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Find more fireworks safety tips on the Safe Kids web site.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.