Colleges prepare for NCAA name, image and likeness changes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Its a long-awaited decision.

“I think we should’ve done this in some ways a long time ago.” Gene Taylor, Kansas State Athletic Director, said.

One that will have huge consequences.

“We kind of know what we need to do but I think we’re trying to find out how we need to do it.” Kent Weiser, Emporia State Athletic Director, said.

Newly changed NCAA rules now allow student athletes to profit off of their name, image and likeness. Athletes can now make money off sponsorship deals, endorsements and appearances.

“I’ve always said that we have athletes that are musicians and artists and they’re talented, why not let them make extra money.” Taylor said.

The rule change was implemented at all Divisions of collegiate sports. Meaning, athletes at all levels - including Washburn and Emporia State - are impacted.

“I think you’ll see some certainly some interest in activities more on a local or regional level, that some of our student athletes in our community,” Weiser said. “I think you’ll see little pockets of it but boy that all really remains to be seen how market driven this will be.”

While this is an exciting win for athletes, administrators are advising them to be cautious. K-State has brought in a marketing firm to discuss the benefits and dangers of getting into business.

“They help them understand what maybe a contract might look like,” Taylor said. “Again, more education as much as we can because there’s a lot of good people out there, but there’s also some folks that see an opportunity to take advantage of a young person.”

While this provides an extra benefit to collegiate athletes, the focus still is performance on the field and the classroom.

“What I want people to understand is we’re not going to be an impediment for them to have this opportunity,” Taylor said. “Yes, we’re going to set parameters like we do in any of our athletes. We still haave their priority to be a football player or a basketball player and help us be successful. They want to be successful. They want to win. And balancing that is going to be one of the biggest struggles.”

