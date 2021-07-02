Chamber of Commerce honors community leaders

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leaders in the community were honored by the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Thursday night during their annual dinner.

Cecil Aska received the Outstanding Citizenship Award, Leon Osbourn the Eldon L. Hoyle Economic Development Award, and Terrah Stroda the Mayor’s Community Impact honor.

The Seitz Family Military Community Award went to Phyllis Fitzgerald, Business Resiliency honor to Beverly Davis of Magnolia’s Boutique and the Community Resiliency Award to USD 475. Representing the district were Superintendent of Schools Dr. Reginald Eggleston, Associate Superintendent Dr. Deb Gustafson and Board of Education President Dr. Anwar Khoury.

