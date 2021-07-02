Advertisement

Chamber of Commerce honors community leaders

( L-R ) Dr. Deb Gustafson, Dr. Anwar Khoury, Terra Stroda, Leon Osburn, Phyllis Fitzgerald,...
( L-R ) Dr. Deb Gustafson, Dr. Anwar Khoury, Terra Stroda, Leon Osburn, Phyllis Fitzgerald, Beverly Davis, Dr. Reginald Eggleston and Cecil Aska(JC Post)
By JC Post
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leaders in the community were honored by the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Thursday night during their annual dinner.

Cecil Aska received the Outstanding Citizenship Award, Leon Osbourn the Eldon L. Hoyle Economic Development Award, and Terrah Stroda the Mayor’s Community Impact honor.

The Seitz Family Military Community Award went to Phyllis Fitzgerald, Business Resiliency honor to Beverly Davis of Magnolia’s Boutique and the Community Resiliency Award to USD 475. Representing the district were Superintendent of Schools Dr. Reginald Eggleston, Associate Superintendent Dr. Deb Gustafson and Board of Education President Dr. Anwar Khoury.

