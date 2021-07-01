Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child - Raymond

By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 14-year old Raymond is about to make a new friend. Well, actually two new friends: Dennis Dinwiddie, Director of Conservation and Education at the Topeka Zoo, and this hedgehog, named Pinecone.

Raymond tells us he likes all kinds of animals. He also likes school. He’ll be a freshman in the fall and says he’s nervous.

“Uh, scared.”

But he makes good grades - mostly A’s.

“I’m a good student in everything… I don’t have a favorite (you just like it all?) Yea.”

In his foster home, he’s a typical teenager who does typical things.

“Play video games, Minecraft, go outside, play basketball.”

Life in foster care can be a little prickly sometimes, not knowing what the future holds. But for Raymond, he just needs a loving, forever family - with two parents. He would like to have both a mom “and” dad.

“I don’t have a dad, Dad died.”

“Pets, dogs, cats, nice house… anything. Pretty much anything.”

Anything. As long as his new family is loving, supportive – and it wouldn’t hurt if they’re Kansas City fans. Go Chiefs!

If you’d like more information on Raymond, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

