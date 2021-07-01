Advertisement

US Supreme Court ruling could help Kansas defend voting laws

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A U.S. Supreme Court ruling Thursday narrowing a landmark federal voting rights law could help Kansas defend election measures enacted by Republican state legislators.

That assessment came both from Republican state Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Mark Johnson, a veteran election-law attorney and adjunct law professor at the University of Kansas, The Topeka Capital-Journal reports. The new state laws took effect Thursday and are being challenged in separate lawsuits in federal and state courts.

Among other things, Kansas now limits the number of absentee ballots people can deliver to election officials for others and bars out-of-state groups from mailing absentee ballot applications to voters. GOP lawmakers enacted the changes over Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto and called them anti-fraud measures. Voting-rights groups say they hinder voter education and registration.

The U.S. Supreme Court decision narrowed the Civil Rights-era federal Voting Rights Act’s scope.

Schmidt said the decision sends a strong message that states can take steps to secure their elections.

Johnson said the decision doesn’t help either Kansas lawsuit by changing how how courts approach such cases.

“Judges will say ‘Well, the Supreme Court isn’t too sympathetic to these types of cases and so there is no reason we have to be,’” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office put out a warning on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after they...
‘Dangerous’ sexual predator escapes from Larned State Hospital
David E. Woods III was arrested Wednesday morning after an incident in North Topeka.
Baseball bat wielding man tased, taken into custody
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Kemal Michael Armay was arrested Tuesday, June 29th by the Topeka Police Dept.
Topeka man facing attempted murder charges for driving vehicle into group
A woman was taken to a local hospital early Wednesday after the car she was driving slid off...
Car slides off I-70 in west Topeka after going through standing water on road

Latest News

Charles Whitacre, 31, of Princeton was arrested after a traffic stop Thursday afternoon in...
Princeton man arrested for possession of meth
Kansas State and Kansas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at Bramlage...
Bramlage Coliseum returns to full capacity for 2021-22 hoops season
A percent of each pint with go to the Military Veterans Project.
Iron Rail debuts new beer, veteran support ahead of Independence Day
Enivsta chose the charity as part of June's EnvistaCares Challenge.
Ronald McDonald House receives check
Chris Fisher joins 13 NEWS This Morning to ask for "Just a Buck"
Flurry of final-day donations puts 7th Annual “Just a Buck” campaign past goal