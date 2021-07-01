Topeka Police arrest paintball shooting suspect

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A suspect in the recent paintball shootings around Topeka has been arrested and booked into jail on Thursday.

The Topeka Police Department says it has arrested Kendall K. Young, 26, of Topeka on Thursday afternoon, July 1, for multiple paintball shootings.

During the month of June, TPD said it received multiple reports of paintball shootings that resulted in injuries and property damage. It said the shootings happened throughout the City of Topeka.

According to TPD, it put out requests for public assistance, which resulted in various tips. It said throughout the course of the investigation, it identified the suspect as Young.

Young was found in Lawrence on Thursday, where he was arrested. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for two counts of aggravated battery.

Young was on parole for a 2016 aggravated battery out of Shawnee Co.

TPD said it would like to thank the community, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Lawrence Police Department and State Parole for their help with the investigation.

