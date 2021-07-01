Top high school senior student-athletes in Shawnee Co. earn honors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County’s top high school senior student athletes from the past year earned honors Wednesday night.

The Topeka Shawnee County Sports Council held its annual awards ceremony at the Capitol Plaza Sunflower Ballroom. TopSports.news sponsored this year’s event.

In addition to honoring male and female winners for fall, winter, and spring seasons, one female and one male were chosen for overall recognition, plus two were chosen as most inspirational.

Silver Lake’s Ellington Hogle earned honors as the overall outstanding female athlete of the year. The three-sport standout (volleyball, wrestling, and softball) will play softball at Washburn University.

Desmond Purnell was the overall outstanding male athlete. The Hayden football standout is headed to play at Kansas State University this fall.

The award for most inspirational among the ladies was JahnAsia Anderson of Seaman. She joined the track and field team for the first time her senior year, emerging as 5A state champion in the shot put.

For the young men, Aidan Hicks of Shawnee Heights was named most inspirational. Doctors discovered last fall he had leaking heart valves, ending his football season. However, he fought through rehab to finish fourth at state in the javelin this spring.

The event also featured the new class of inductees into the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Sports Hall of Fame. New to the annual event, organizers took time to recognize Washburn University’s outstanding student athletes. This year’s honorees were Virgi Scardanzan, Tyler Geiman, and Andrew Beckler.

Full list: Topeka/Shawnee Co. Sports Awards

Outstanding Fall Athletes

Camryn Turner, Seaman

Desmond Purnell, Hayden

Outstanding Winter Athletes

Rebekah Smith, Washburn Rural

Remington Stiles, Washburn Rural

Outstanding Spring Athletes

Ellington Hogle, Silver Lake

Alex Sherer, Rossville

Most Inspirational

JahnAsia Anderson, Seaman

Aidan Hicks, Shawnee Heights

Overall Outstanding Athletes

Ellington Hogle, Silver Lake

Desmond Purnell, Hayden

