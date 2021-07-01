Thursday forecast: Most spots dry with isolated showers possible

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You’ll notice the weather pattern changing today with most of northeast KS dry however a few hit and miss showers or t-storms can’t be ruled out especially this afternoon. This will be our transition to plenty of sun and temperatures warming back to seasonal highs through the holiday weekend.

There was a lot of rain that fell the final week of June but the good news is the weather pattern is drying out and will start to quiet down for the next several days. If you are wondering about rainfall totals watch the video. There’s also details on what to expect for the month of July.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Can’t completely rule out hit and miss showers/storms. Highest chance will be after 3pm just to the east of the WIBW viewing area in east-central KS but all of northeast KS just needs to stay weather aware all day. Lightning and locally heavy rainfall will continue to be the primary hazards. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Decreasing Clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds NE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

The 3 day holiday weekend, Saturday-Monday, will consist of highs in the mid 80s to low 90s with mostly sunny skies. There are some indications of more cloud cover especially Sunday and Monday and a very low chance for rain but confidence is fairly high that it’ll remain dry.

The chance for rain does increase Monday night and last on and off for the rest of the week. As of now the highest chance looks to be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning but with this being several days out a lot can change so keep checking back for updates.

Taking Action:

If you have any outdoor plans today, keep them but don’t be surprised if a quick shower or even t-storm develops. Most spots will remain dry.

Still looking at great weather conditions for tomorrow through the holiday weekend. While the better chance of rain will remain out in western Kansas on the 4th of July there is a very low chance it could shift east and at least have some effect on the western portion of the WIBW viewing area.



