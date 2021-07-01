Advertisement

Three athletes inducted into the Topeka/Shawnee County Sports Hall of Fame

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three new names were added to the Topeka/Shawnee County Sports Hall of Fame.

Former Highland Park athletes Kyle Weems and Michael Wilhoite and Seaman Viking Kyle McNorton were inducted into the hall as the Class of 2021.

Weems was an All-State basketball player with the Scots and helped win a Class 5A State Championship. He then put together an All-American collegiate basketball career at Missouri State. Since 2012, Weems has played professional basketball overseas in Germany, France, Turkey, and Italy.

Wilhoite played basketball and football for Highland Park before moving on to Washburn University. After a standout career with the ‘Bods, the linebacker moved on to the NFL. He was a member of the San Francisco 49ers team that played in Super Bowl XLVII. He started in 45 NFL games and recorded nearly 300 tackles.

McNorton was a Seaman graduate of 1978. The multi-talented athlete moved on to Kansas where he became one of the Jayhawks best all-time players. His 381 tackles was once the most in school history. McNorton ended his four year career in Lawrence as a unanimous first-team All Big 8 selection and an All-American. McNorton had a brief stint in the NFL as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs before knee injuries cut short his career.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another earthquake shook the Heartland Thursday night.
Kansas rattled by two small quakes
The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office put out a warning on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after they...
‘Dangerous’ sexual predator escapes from Larned State Hospital
4th of July Events
Alexis Nicole Smith, 22, of Topeka was arrested early Monday morning after a traffic stop in...
Topeka woman arrested on drug charges after early-morning traffic stop
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned

Latest News

Athletes honored at Topeka/Shawnee County Sports Hall of Fame
Ellington Hogle of SIlver Lake is honored as Shawnee County's Overall Outstanding Female...
Top high school senior student-athletes in Shawnee Co. earn honors
KU’s Finley overcomes injury from flight to Trials to reach second Olympics
Mason Finley throws during the finals of the men's discus throw at the U.S. Olympic Track and...
KU’s Finley overcomes injury from flight to Trials to reach second Olympics