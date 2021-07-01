Three athletes inducted into the Topeka/Shawnee County Sports Hall of Fame

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three new names were added to the Topeka/Shawnee County Sports Hall of Fame.

Former Highland Park athletes Kyle Weems and Michael Wilhoite and Seaman Viking Kyle McNorton were inducted into the hall as the Class of 2021.

Weems was an All-State basketball player with the Scots and helped win a Class 5A State Championship. He then put together an All-American collegiate basketball career at Missouri State. Since 2012, Weems has played professional basketball overseas in Germany, France, Turkey, and Italy.

Wilhoite played basketball and football for Highland Park before moving on to Washburn University. After a standout career with the ‘Bods, the linebacker moved on to the NFL. He was a member of the San Francisco 49ers team that played in Super Bowl XLVII. He started in 45 NFL games and recorded nearly 300 tackles.

McNorton was a Seaman graduate of 1978. The multi-talented athlete moved on to Kansas where he became one of the Jayhawks best all-time players. His 381 tackles was once the most in school history. McNorton ended his four year career in Lawrence as a unanimous first-team All Big 8 selection and an All-American. McNorton had a brief stint in the NFL as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs before knee injuries cut short his career.

