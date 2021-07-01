Suellentrop court appearance delayed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The original court appearance date for Gene Suellentrop’s docket hearing has been delayed.

The criminal docket hearing for drunk driving charges for Sen. Gene Suellentrop which was originally scheduled for the week of June 28, has been delayed until Aug. 5.

Suellentrop faces charges including a felony related to drunk and reckless driving after his March arrest. Multiple witnesses saw Suellentrop driving at high speeds down the wrong way of I-70 in Topeka.

The Senator was relieved of his role as Senate Majority Leader in April.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.