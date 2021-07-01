Shawnee Co. Treasurer wins prestigious award for service

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Treasurer Larry Mah has been awarded the Betty J. McBride Outstanding Kanas County Treasurer Award.

Shawnee Co. says on June 17, Shawnee Co. Treasurer Larry Mah was awarded the Betty J. McBride Outstanding Kansas County Treasurer Award. It said the award is presented each year by the Kansas County Treasurer’s Association to a Treasurer who has been an active member for at least four years and has served as a leader in their home county and as a professional of the highest caliber in the operation of their county office. It said multiple treasurers nominated Mah for the award from Wyandotte, Johnson, Riley and Crawford counties.

“Larry has improved the operations in the Shawnee County Treasurer’s Office and is always looking at new ways to improve the delivery of services to his citizens,” said Riley Co. Treasurer Shilo Heger. “He was instrumental in developing a queuing system and is now looking at self-service kiosks. During the pandemic, through his leadership, the office was able to continue to serve customers in an efficient manner.”

“All candidates were extraordinarily qualified and truly an asset to their communities and counties. However, this year a critical aspect of the county treasurer had to be how they handled COVID-19 and the pandemic,” said District Judge Scott Showalter who serves on the nomination committee. “It is evident from the statements and information provided Larry Mah of Shawnee County was proactive and a leader among the treasurers in dealing with this issue.”

“Our success could not have happened without the support of Shawnee County Information Technology Department. They wrote the code for the queue and appointment system. The County Clerk, Register of Deeds, and Appraiser’s offices are important partners in our success. The employees in the Treasury and Motor Vehicle Departments make our office one of the best in the state,” said Mah. “The KCTA also needs to be recognized for providing the training and professional support which makes me better. It is an honor to work with these organizations and our staff.”

According to the County, Mah was elected Treasurer in 2012. It said he is a lifelong resident of Topeka and graduated from Topeka High School in 1967, He earned his Bachelors of Science in Electrical Engineering from Kansas State University in 1972 and after three decades of service with Southwestern Bell Telephone, he retired. It said during retirement, Mah when on several hiking journeys, specifically a life-changing experience while he was backpacking in 2002. It said he backpacked the 2,300 miles Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine.

