School Board fires Harrisonville teacher accused of using racial slurs in class

FILE
FILE(Unsplash)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (WIBW) - The Harrisonville high school science teacher accused of using racial slurs in the classroom has been fired by the School Board.

According to reports from KCTV5, the Board of Education of the Harrisonville Cass R-IX School District voted on Wednesday to fire John Magoffin, the high school science teacher accused of using racial slurs in the classroom.

“The Board concluded that Mr. Magoffin’s use of inappropriate language violated the rules and regulations of the District and was unacceptable conduct for a tenured teacher in the District,” said the District. “We commend the students and parents in bringing forth their concerns to the administration so that this matter could be appropriately addressed. We also commend our teachers and employees who uphold the high standards of our profession and work diligently each day on behalf of all students. We will continue to move forward in our mission to provide a safe and successful learning environment for all District students and staff at the Harrisonville Cass R-IX School District.”

The board voted on the teacher’s fate during its meeting on Wednesday, June 30. KCTV5 said the board went into a closed session at 5:30 p.m. and spent about an hour and a half making the decision.

According to the Kansas City station, Magoofin taught science at the Harrisonville high school and had been with the district since 2012. It said he was placed on paid leave in April and requested a hearing after the administration originally suggested firing him.

The allegations brought to the board include that Magoffin used the “n” word during class time. However, his lawyer, Jean Lamfers, argues that he did not use the full word, but rather the phrase, during a conversation that she said was initiated by a student on the topic of racial identity related to who can and cannot use the word.

“The characterization that my client is some kind of a racist person and that this is a racial slur that he directed at anybody is an absolutely false narrative,” Lamfers reiterated Wednesday night.

KCTV5 said Lamfers was upset that the public hearing went until 4:14 a.m., even after the board refused her request to continue proceedings another day. She said she made the request when everyone was already clearly exhausted by the conversation by the time she was able to present Magoffin’s side after 10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

