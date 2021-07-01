Princeton man arrested for possession of meth

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Princeton man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine in Osage Co. on Thursday.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says it conducted a vehicle stop just before 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, at Walnut St. in Quenemo for a violation. During the stop, it said drugs were found.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the passenger of the car, Charles J. Whitacre, 31, of Princeton, was arrested and taken to the Osage Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a depressant and possession of paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.