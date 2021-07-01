Paying the medical bills for Zoey Landis is one less thing her mother has to worry about

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A Father’s Day car accident, left 6-year-old Zoey Landis and her brother in the hospital.

The only difference was her brother, 5-year-old, Zachory was released days later. Zoey is still there and had a long road to recovery ahead after being told she may never walk again with her life-changing injury.

“The spinal cord injury is like a cable of cords that is connected to the brain and connects to the rest of our body and it can get injured, most common in motor vehicle accidents or falls and that interrupts the messages trying to reach the limbs that are connected to those nerves,” said Chicago Shriner Hospital M.D, Dr. Sue Mukherjee said.

Shortly after the accident, a member of the St. Louis Shriner’s Hospital fraternity reached out to 13 NEWS in hopes to lend a helping hand.

The plan is for Zoey’s condition to stabilize, and if that happens, she would be transferred to Chicago, where spinal cord injuries happen to be their expertise.

“We’ve had a spinal cord specialty center since 1983 and we’ve treated many children for their injuries. I took over the program three years ago and we have seen thousands of children over the years with these injuries in all ages of children, so we have a lot of experience along with long-term research projects about positive outcomes with children with spinal cord injuries,” she said.

Dr. Mukherjee says Zoey can still have an active life in or out of a wheelchair.

“Children are amazingly functioning out of a wheelchair, they can go on and be active in all aspects of life, school and recreation and anything they want to pursue, they are a lot of people with spinal cord injuries in levels of all field including medicine,” Mukherjee said.

Landis has not officially been named a patient at Shriner Hospital just yet.

Her father, who faces several felony charges in the incident -- has a preliminary hearing set for late August.

