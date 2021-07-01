One killed, one seriously injured in I-70 semi-minivan crash in Ellsworth County

ELLSWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was killed and a teen was seriously injured in a semi-minivan crash Wednesday afternoon in Ellsworth County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:09 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 70, about 10 miles northeast of the city of Ellsworth.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica was westbound in the right lane of I-70 went to cross the median at a crossover.

A 2014 Volvo semi-trailer that was westbound in the left lane of I-70 then struck the Chrysler on the driver’s side.

Both vehicles came to rest in the median.

The driver of the Chrysler, Danielle Dee Hoskins, 40, of Great Bend, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Hoskins was wearing her seat belt.

A passenger in the Chrysler, Shay Hoskins, 13, of Great Bend, was transported to Salilna Regional Health Center with serious injuries. The patrol said he was wearing his seat belt.

Another passenger in the Chrysler, Grace Dee Hoskins, 17, of Great Bend, was taken to Ellsworth County Medical Center with what were described as minor injuries. The patrol said she was wearing her seat belt.

The driver of the semi, Robert L. Mueller, 64, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Mueller was wearing his seat belt.

