A new sponsorship in Topeka will benefit community trails

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County’s major trails will get new improvements after a sponsorship is announced on Tuesday.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says it has teamed up with the Parks for All Foundation and Topeka ER & Hospital to announce a new partnership and sponsorship that will benefit Parks and Rec.’s major trails. It said the trails affected will be the Shunga, Landon and Lake Shawnee Trails.

According to SCP&R on July 6, at 11 a.m. it will announce the new partnership at the Shunga Trail, east of the Crestview Community Center parking lot at 4801 Shunga Dr.

SCP&R said the sponsorship will enhance the present trail system and provide for improvement and maintenance fo the trails in the future.

