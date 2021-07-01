More Kansas families now eligible for Hero Relief Child Care Assistance Program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More Kansas families will now be eligible for help to pay for quality and affordable childcare as parents head back to work.

Governor Laura Kelly says in an effort to improve access to quality and affordable childcare, more families in Kansas are now eligible to take advantage of the Hero Relief Child Care Assistance Program.

According to Gov. Kelly, the program was first implemented at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to help essential workers with the cost of childcare. She said the new round of assistance will allow all Kansas workers to take advantage of the expanded financial eligibility guidelines.

“Kansas has experienced a record amount of economic activity this year. In order to support our growing economy, Kansans in the workforce need reliable access to quality childcare,” Governor Kelly said. “Expanding the Hero Relief Program helps businesses and parents, and ensures children, our most precious resource, have opportunities to develop in nurturing environments.”

Under the new guidelines, Gov. Kelly said any Kansas worker that makes 250% or less of the federal poverty level is now eligible for the assistance. She said the expansion also includes waiving the family share deduction for essential workers and reducing the deduction for all others. She said families also will see an expanded eligibility period from six to 12 months.

According to Gov. Kelly, the income eligibility chart provides monthly income guidelines for the program and is as follows:

Household Size 250% of Federal Poverty Level 2 $3,630 3 $4,575 4 $5,520 5 $6,468

Gov. Kelly said the program is available to families that need childcare for employment as long as the adults in the house are employed for an average of 20 hours per week. She said some education or training activities could also be supported under the traditional Child Care Assistance Program.

“I am pleased that more families can now take advantage of the Hero Relief Program,” Department for Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard said. “Parents have faced additional challenges because of the pandemic, and it was important to me that we provide meaningful assistance to families.”

Gov. Kelly also said that DCF and Child Care Aware of Kansas will launch the Child Care Sustainability Grant program to help childcare providers meet the costs of operating their businesses. She said almost $50 million will be distributed through the program, with grant awards that range from $5,000 for family childcare programs to $60,000 for large centers.

According to the Kansas Governor, this support comes at a crucial time for Kansas providers. She said many have struggled to stay in business as increased costs to provide child care plague businesses in line with CDC COVID-19 mitigation guidelines and, in many cases, experienced a decrease in money coming in because of illness. She said the funding is meant to give these programs the help needed to continue to provide the best quality care for children in the programs.

“At Child Care Aware of Kansas, we take pride in our ability to support child care providers and are very excited to see this funding become available,” Kelly Davydov, Executive Director, said. “Child care is essential for a thriving Kansas economy. When child care providers operate a safe, happy, nurturing environment, families can feel at peace knowing that their child is in good hands.”

“This grant program is the perfect example of how we can use federal relief dollars to support small businesses,” Governor Kelly said. “I want to thank Child Care Aware of Kansas for partnering in continued efforts to boost access to child care and strengthen our economy.”

Gov. Kelly said the Child Care Sustainability grant application will be available through the Child Care Aware website starting July 1 and is required to be submitted by July 30 at 5 p.m. for consideration. She said all child care facilities licensed by and in good standing with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment are eligible to apply and funds can be used for any normal operational expenses, additional expenses the program has due to meeting CDC guidance for mitigating the spread of the virus, and other activities needed to maintain or resume the operation of programs.

According to Gov. Kelly, funding for the programs comes from federal relief dollars included in the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and the American Rescue Plan.

For more information about the Hero Relief Child Care Assistance Program, click HERE.

For more information about the Child Care Sustainability Grants, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.