Manhattan-Ogden School Board asks public to leave as meeting gets heated over CRT discussion

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A USD 383 school board meeting got a little out of hand on Wednesday night after a Critical Race Theory discussion erupted during public comment.

The Manhattan-Ogden School District USD 383 held its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, June 30, which was planned to include a few business discussions, however, Critical Race Theory was not on the agenda.

During the public comment section of the meeting, a member of the public criticized another member of the public for their comment regarding Critical Race Theory. While public member one criticized public member two, public member two spoke up along with other members of the public, who all began to argue. The argument eventually got out of control.

School Board President, Jurdene Coleman, eventually asked the public to leave and allowed the media to stay. The board took a 15-minute recess to collect their thoughts and when they returned, the public was allowed back inside. The meeting continued, however, public comments were no longer taken.

