KHP urges drivers to prepare, be safe for holiday travels

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol and other transportation agencies are urging Kansas drivers to prepare and be safe for holiday travel over the upcoming 4th of July weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says as many Kansans plan to celebrate the Independence Day weekend by hitting the road and traveling, it has partnered with the Kansas Turnpike Authority and the Kansas Department of Transportation to remind drivers to travel safely during the holiday weekend and throughout the rest of the summer.

“As travelers take to the highways throughout the holiday weekend, there are steps they can take to make it to their destination safely,” said Kansas Highway Patrol Colonel Herman T. Jones. “Any time you ride in a vehicle, buckle up and make sure children are in the appropriate child safety seats. For those planning to drink over the weekend, designate your sober driver before you celebrate. We want people to enjoy the festivities, but we also want them to be safe.”

According to KHP, from July 2 through July 5, patrol units will work to support the Combined Accident Reduction Effort enforcement along with agencies from other states. It said CARE focuses on occupant protection, impaired driving laws and other crash-causing traffic violations. It said the goal of the operation is to increase safety and ease of travel on the nation’s roadways.

Kansas Secretary of Transportation Julie Lorenz said the first thing a driver should do when getting in a vehicle is to buckle up. She said the second is to ensure every passenger does the same.

“This Fourth of July C.A.R.E. enforcement campaign is laser-focused on saving lives,” said Secretary Lorenz. “Please do your part by making sure everyone in your vehicle wears a seat belt.”

Before travelers pack their cars, KHP said to check routes for potential delays or construction with the help of KanDrive. It said KanDrive includes photos, interactive maps and links to rest areas, travel and tourism sites.

“We can’t stress enough how important it is to be prepared for any summer travel. Have an emergency kit with lots of water handy,” said Kansas Turnpike Authority CEO Steve Hewitt. “For our travelers on the Turnpike, if you find yourself needing roadside assistance, our State Farm Safety Assist program is available in our busy corridors. Simply call *KTA (*582).”

The agencies said they wish everyone safe travels during the upcoming holiday. If help is needed on a Kansas Highway, KHP can be contacted by calling *47 or the Kansas Turnpike at *582.

KHP offered the following tips for safe travels:

It’s hot out there so make sure your vehicle is in proper working order for the heat of summer - check fluids, tires, air conditioning and cooling system.

When you leave, start with a full tank of gas and a fully charged phone.

Plan your route of travel and check www.kandrive.org for construction and other issues with your travel plans. The site also has links to other states’ travel information. Also, be sure to give a family member your travel plans.

As you travel, remember to Move Over for first responders and highway maintenance crews. If you are unable to Move Over, then please Slow Down.

In case of a breakdown, keep emergency supplies in your car, including bottles of water, a phone charger, and non-perishable food items.

Ensure everyone in your vehicle is using their seat belt and/or an appropriately fitted child safety seat.

Arrange for a designated driver ahead of time if you will be consuming alcohol. Do not drink and drive.

If you are hosting a party, have non-alcoholic drink alternatives available for designated drivers.

For more information on KanDrive, click HERE.

