KDHE adds four countries to quarantine list, removes four others

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four countries have been added to the KDHE travel quarantine list while four others were removed.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has amended its COVID-19 travel quarantine list to include the countries of Brazil, Namibia, Oman and Saint Kitts and Nevis. It said it has removed Bahrain, Chile, Paraguay and Saint Martin. The changes are effective July 1.

According to the KDHE, a comprehensive list of those that should quarantine is as follows:

Traveled on or after July 1 to Brazil, Namibia, Oman or Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Traveled on or after June 17 to Kuwait or Mongolia.

Traveled on or after June 3 to Colombia or Suriname.

Traveled on or after May 20 to Costa Rica or French Guiana.

Traveled on or after May 6 to Maldives or Seychelles.

Traveled on or after April 22 to Argentina.

Traveled on or after April 8 to Uruguay.

Traveled between June 17 and July 1 to Saint Martin.

Traveled between June 3 and July 1 to Chile or Paraguay.

Traveled between April 22 and July 1 to Bahrain.

Attendance at any out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.

Been on a cruise ship or a river cruise on or after March 15, 2020.

The KDHE said those that have been fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine.

