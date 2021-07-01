Advertisement

KDHE adds four countries to quarantine list, removes four others

(WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four countries have been added to the KDHE travel quarantine list while four others were removed.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has amended its COVID-19 travel quarantine list to include the countries of Brazil, Namibia, Oman and Saint Kitts and Nevis. It said it has removed Bahrain, Chile, Paraguay and Saint Martin. The changes are effective July 1.

According to the KDHE, a comprehensive list of those that should quarantine is as follows:

  • Traveled on or after July 1 to Brazil, Namibia, Oman or Saint Kitts and Nevis.
  • Traveled on or after June 17 to Kuwait or Mongolia.
  • Traveled on or after June 3 to Colombia or Suriname.
  • Traveled on or after May 20 to Costa Rica or French Guiana.
  • Traveled on or after May 6 to Maldives or Seychelles.
  • Traveled on or after April 22 to Argentina.
  • Traveled on or after April 8 to Uruguay.
  • Traveled between June 17 and July 1 to Saint Martin.
  • Traveled between June 3 and July 1 to Chile or Paraguay.
  • Traveled between April 22 and July 1 to Bahrain.
  • Attendance at any out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.
  • Been on a cruise ship or a river cruise on or after March 15, 2020.

The KDHE said those that have been fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office put out a warning on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after they...
‘Dangerous’ sexual predator escapes from Larned State Hospital
David E. Woods III was arrested Wednesday morning after an incident in North Topeka.
Baseball bat wielding man tased, taken into custody
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Kemal Michael Armay was arrested Tuesday, June 29th by the Topeka Police Dept.
Topeka man facing attempted murder charges for driving vehicle into group
A woman was taken to a local hospital early Wednesday after the car she was driving slid off...
Car slides off I-70 in west Topeka after going through standing water on road

Latest News

Chief Justice to resume additional statutory deadlines, time limitations
In this photo from Thursday, June 10, 2021, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions from...
Kansas starts COVID campaign amid fears about delta variant
The delta variant of COVID-19, which devastated India, has been detected in all 50 states and...
COVID: Protecting kids under 12 as delta variant spreads
KHF has added two women to its board of directors.
KHF appoints two Kansas women to Board of Directors