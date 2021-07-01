Advertisement

Kansas City human trafficking operation results in 82 arrests

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - A recent operation resulted in the arrest of 82 people and the rescue of 31 victims of human trafficking.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says a recent operation in Kansas City resulted in the rescue of 31 human trafficking victims. Of those, it said 14 were missing children and the youngest was 4-years-old. It said 17 victims were adults.

According to ICE, the operation took place in Wichita, Kan., Independence, Mo., and Kansas City, Mo., from June 17 through 26. It said it resulted in the arrest of 82 individuals, who will all be charged with crimes related to the solicitation of prostitution, commercial sex trafficking, sodomy, narcotics violations, felony assault on a police officer, sex offender registry violations and outstanding warrants.

ICE said Homeland Security Investigations Kansas City, HSI Wichita, the Wichita Police Department, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Kansas Highway Patrol, Health and Human Services, United States Marshal’s Service, Platte Co. Sheriff’s Office, Independence Police Department, Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Bourbon Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Hutchinson Police Department helped in the operation.

