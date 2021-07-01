Kansas charitable organization registrations now under AG’s Office

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas charitable organization registrations are now the responsibility of the Attorney General’s Office.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says with the passage of legislation earlier in 2021, the filing requirement for charitable organizations, professional fundraisers and solicitors has been moved to the Office of the Attorney General.

For many years, Schmidt said the Kansas Charitable Organizations and Solicitations Act has required most organizations to register with the state before soliciting. He said professional fundraisers and solicitors working for charitable organizations are also required to register. Earlier this year, he said House Bill 2079 transferred the program from the Kansas Secretary of State to the Attorney General. The change was effective May 27 and has now been completed.

“This change places registration and enforcement in the same office and will make charity regulation more efficient and effective,” Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

Additionally, Schmidt said the filing fee has been set at $25 for all registrations, which is a reduction for most. He said the new online portal for the registration program is on the AG’s website. At that site, he said charitable organizations, fundraisers and solicitors can find the needed forms to register. A copy of the KCOSA, applicable registrations and a list of questions are also available.

Although the administration of the program has been reformed, Schmidt said no substantive requirements for those that are required to register and those that are exempt have changed.

To visit the new website, click HERE.

