Kansas Attorney General breaks down changes in concealed carry law

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Attorney General has outlined a few important changes in the new concealed carry law.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says several changes in the Kansas concealed carry law took effect on Thursday, July 1, including reduced application fees.

According to Schmidt, among the changes approved during the 2021 Kansas legislative session, a new provisional license will be available for residents between 18-20 years of age. He said the new provisions also allow concealed carry licenses to be issued to those that have had prior felony or misdemeanor convictions expunged.

Schmidt said under the terms of the budget passed by the Legislature for FY 2022, the application fee will be reduced from $132.50 to $112. He said the reduced rate applies to applications received by the sheriff’s offices between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. He said applicants should submit their applications with one check for $79.50 payable to the Office of the Attorney General and another check for $32.50 payable to the sheriff of the applicant’s county in which they live.

According to Schmidt, the cost for license renewals remains unchanged at $25.

For more information on the updated regulations, click HERE.

