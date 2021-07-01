Iron Rail debuts new beer, veteran support ahead of Independence Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Iron Rail brewed up a way to support veterans.

They launched their new Cyrus K. Holliday American Lager Thursday, celebrating downtown Topeka’s re-emergence from the pandemic. But, that’s not the only cause being supported.

Iron Rail has partnered with the Military Veteran Project, a non-profit that provides mental health and suicide prevention support to returning veterans. $1 will go to the Military Veteran Project for every pint of American Lager sold. The project’s founder and CEO, Melissa Jarboe, says the Iron Rail’s “Freedom MVP” campaign goes right in hand with their mission.

“We’re all very united, very connected, and so when they know there’s a military friendly business here in Topeka, Kansas, this can be like a safe home away from home for them,” Jarboe said. “They can come here, and they know that they’re going to be greeted and they’re going to be welcomed.”

With the non-profit exclusively relying on volunteers and having no marketing budget, fundraising like this keeps the Veteran Project afloat.

