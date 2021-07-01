Advertisement

Iron Rail debuts new beer, veteran support ahead of Independence Day

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Iron Rail brewed up a way to support veterans.

They launched their new Cyrus K. Holliday American Lager Thursday, celebrating downtown Topeka’s re-emergence from the pandemic. But, that’s not the only cause being supported.

Iron Rail has partnered with the Military Veteran Project, a non-profit that provides mental health and suicide prevention support to returning veterans. $1 will go to the Military Veteran Project for every pint of American Lager sold. The project’s founder and CEO, Melissa Jarboe, says the Iron Rail’s “Freedom MVP” campaign goes right in hand with their mission.

“We’re all very united, very connected, and so when they know there’s a military friendly business here in Topeka, Kansas, this can be like a safe home away from home for them,” Jarboe said. “They can come here, and they know that they’re going to be greeted and they’re going to be welcomed.”

With the non-profit exclusively relying on volunteers and having no marketing budget, fundraising like this keeps the Veteran Project afloat.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office put out a warning on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after they...
‘Dangerous’ sexual predator escapes from Larned State Hospital
David E. Woods III was arrested Wednesday morning after an incident in North Topeka.
Baseball bat wielding man tased, taken into custody
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Kemal Michael Armay was arrested Tuesday, June 29th by the Topeka Police Dept.
Topeka man facing attempted murder charges for driving vehicle into group
A woman was taken to a local hospital early Wednesday after the car she was driving slid off...
Car slides off I-70 in west Topeka after going through standing water on road

Latest News

Charles Whitacre, 31, of Princeton was arrested after a traffic stop Thursday afternoon in...
Princeton man arrested for possession of meth
Kansas State and Kansas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at Bramlage...
Bramlage Coliseum returns to full capacity for 2021-22 hoops season
Enivsta chose the charity as part of June's EnvistaCares Challenge.
Ronald McDonald House receives check
Chris Fisher joins 13 NEWS This Morning to ask for "Just a Buck"
Flurry of final-day donations puts 7th Annual “Just a Buck” campaign past goal