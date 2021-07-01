Advertisement

Helping Hands offers tips for how keep pets safe during Fourth of July

(Andre Brooks)
By Marissa Ventrelli and Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fourth of July sparks a scare in some of our furry friends, so 13 NEWS reached out to Helping Hands Humane Society to see if they had any pointers on how to handle Independence Day festivities with skittish pets.

HHHS says if your pet is anxious around loud noises, talk to your vet about possible medication to calm their nerves. You can also purchase a thunder shirt, or simply turn on music or the TV to block out the noise.

Animal shelters tend to see a spike in admissions over the July Fourth holiday, particularly with scared pets who run away from home. “We’re probably averaging between 12 and 16 animals a day,” says HHHS Admissions Manager Margaret Price. Price recommends going out into the yard with them when fireworks are going off to avoid pets escaping. And if you haven’t already, Price says to get your cats and dogs microchipped. Helping Hands is offering a $20 microchip special through the end of the week. Call (785) 233-7325 to make an appointment.

