Former JCHS Athletic Trainer’s license revoked after child sex crimes arrest

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A former Athletic Trainer at Junction City High School has had his license to practice indefinitely suspended after he was charged with the sexual exploitation of a child, which happened to be a student and his patient.

The Kansas State Board of Healing Arts says it has indefinitely suspended the professional license of Brandon M. Martino, an Athletic Trainer, license number 24-00919. It said he was issued the license around Dec. 31, 2013, and last renewed his license around Oct. 20, 2020.

Martino previously worked for Junction City High School as an athletic trainer. The suspension says a student patient under the age of 18 received sexually explicit text messages from Martino, including a nude image of himself, a video of himself masturbating. It said at the time of the messages Martino and the student were in an ongoing trainer-patient relationship.

According to the KSBHA, On Feb. 4, Martino was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and two counts of promoting obscenity to minors.

The KSBHA said Martino committed unprofessional conduct under the rules and regulations of K.A.R. 100-69-7(a)(10) by committing acts of sexual abuse, misconduct or other improper sexual contact that exploited the licensee-patient relationship.

In lieu of a formal proceeding, the KSBHA said Martino agreed to the indefinite suspension to practice as an athletic trainer within the state.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.