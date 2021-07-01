Advertisement

Flurry of final-day donations puts 7th Annual “Just a Buck” campaign past goal

Chris Fisher joins 13 NEWS This Morning to ask for "Just a Buck"
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 1, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It came down to the wire, but all the matching money was raised in this year’s annual “Just a Buck” campaign.

More than half of the $20,000 in matching funds put up by Lewis Toyota and Personal Injury Attorney Dan Lykins was raised in the final five days of the 7th Annual ‘Just a Buck’ campaign.

The fundraiser, championed by WIBW’s Alyssa Willetts, Jared Broyles, and Chris Fisher raised money for Big Brothers Big Sisters one dollar at a time.

The trio had the entire month of June to raise $20,000 of their own in order to claim the matching funds.

The contribution pushed the total past the targeted amount that was donated around 7 p.m. Wednesday night, just five hours ahead of the deadline.

As of Thursday, $21,434 had come in, pushing the campaign’s grand total to $41,434.

100% of the funds will go to support at-risk youth in Topeka and surrounding communities through Big Brothers Big Sisters.

A formal check presentation at Lewis Toyota, who contributed $15,000 of the $20,000 match is scheduled for next week.

This is Lewis Toyota’s third year as a matching money sponsor, and Dan Lykins’ second year to kick in $5,000.

