Female paintball shooting suspect charged in Shawnee Co.

Rehna
Rehna(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. DA has filed charges against a woman for multiple paintball shootings in June.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says he has filed criminal charges against Rehna St. Leanne Guerra following a series of incidents where she shot people with a paintball gun. He said on June 2 and June 5, officials were called to several locations in Topeka where residents reported being shot at with a paintball gun by someone they did not know driving an unknown vehicle.

According to Kagay, the various shootings resulted in injuries including mild bruising to one victim’s eye that will require multiple surgeries. He said he has filed the following charges:

  • Aggravated Battery - Incident occurred June 2 near 1500 block of SW Oakley
  • Aggravated Battery - Incident occurred June 2 near SE 34th and Adams
  • Aggravated Battery - Incident occurred June 2 near 1821 SW Lane
  • Aggravated Endangering a Child - Related to count 3
  • Aggravated Battery - Incident occurred June 3 near Dollar General on SE 6th St.
  • Aggravated Endanginer a Child - Related to count 5
  • Aggravated Battery - Incident occurred June 3 near SW 17th and Clay
  • Aggravated Battery - Incident occurred June 5 near 3101 SE Freemont
  • Aggravated Battery - Incident occurred June 5 near 3140 SE Girard

Kagay said Guerra was found and arrested in Lawrence on Thursday. She will now be taken back to the Shawnee Co. Jail where she will be held on a $50,000 bond. Her case will then be set for a scheduling conference.

The Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation into this case, anyone with information should contact law enforcement immediately.

Topeka Police arrest paintball shooting suspect

