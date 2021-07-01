Envista Credit Union partners with O’Connell Youth Ranch for July Challenge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Envista Credit Union is raising funds for youth care non-profit for their July Envista Cares Challenge.

O’Connell Youth Ranch takes in young men from foster care. The ranch offers up to 30 boys a spacious home, and access to helpful, skill-building programs.

Throughout the month, Envista will promote O’Connell Youth Ranch through a multi-media campaign and match each donation up to $2,500. It’s an opportunity both parties are excited for.

“We’re able to provide above and beyond with the funds that we raise,” O’Connell Executive Director Gina Meier-Hummel said. “The state takes care of the basic needs of the young men in care, but there’s so much more that they need.”

“They do such amazing things in the community, taking in boys and giving them a real home and those life skills,” Envista spokesperson Erika McNeill said.

With a new location based in Lawrence, Envista plans to select a Lawrence Challenge participant every other month.

