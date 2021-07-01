Envista Cares Challenge raises over $5,000 for Ronald McDonald House of Northeast Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Ronald McDonald House of Northeast Kansas received nearly $3,300 in donations as part of Envista’s June Envista Cares Challenge. Envista matched $2,500 of the donation, bringing the total to over $5,000.

The Ronald McDonald House provides a place to stay for families with children in the hospital. CEO Mindee Reece says she’s not only grateful for the donation, but also for the awareness Envista brought to the charity, which relies on donations for 92% of its operating budget. “We couldn’t have accomplished connection like this without having Envista be our partner,” Reece said, “It’s been a huge blessing for the Ronald McDonald House.

The Ronald McDonald House of Northeast Kansas is located at 825 SW Buchanan St. in Topeka.

