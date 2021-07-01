Environmental Protection Agency awards KDHE grant to improve Kansas water quality

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is getting money to help farmers innovate. It comes through a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency.

The main focus is improve the quality of our water. Governor Kelly called it the state’s most valuable resource, making the program vital to everyone’s health.

Governor Laura Kelly, KDHE Secretary Lee Norman, and other state officials visited a farm near Holton on Wednesday to celebrate the grant from the EPA.

“We are trying to solve environmental issues through a working partnership with farmers and making sure we not only maintain economic viability for farmers, but also to improve our water quality in Kansas which we know is a valuable recourse,” said Edward Chu, Administrator for EPA Region 7.

The $750,000 will be used to support soil health, habitat, and peer-to-peer information exchange among farmers.

“It’s farmer to farmer and I think that’s a really important way for us to get the information out and really to improve the ethic and really expand the ethic that farmers already have in this state about soil conservation.” Officials say farmers can teach each other ways to improve the quality of one of the state’s most valuable resources.

“Long term we know that water is our most valuable resource that we have and we also know it’s the most endangered’” said Governor Laura Kelly. “We know that these are the types of steps we need to take to ensure that generations from now, there is still water for agriculture and other uses.”

Some farmers have developed innovative practices for improving water quality and the grant will help spread those ideas to other farmers across the state.

“The quality of water is really critical, it’s all about surface water and this will keep nutrients in the fields and put less in the water.. It’s much more healthy to keep the nutrients in the soil and not washing off in the water.” said Lee Norman.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.