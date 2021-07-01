Advertisement

Semi rollover shuts down US-24 near Rossville early Thursday

Crews are responding to a semi rollover early Thursday near Rossville in northwestern Shawnee...
Crews are responding to a semi rollover early Thursday near Rossville in northwestern Shawnee County.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson and Alyssa Willetts
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic is being diverted early Thursday at US-24 highway and N.W. 54th Street after a semi hauling drywall rolled, blocking all lanes.

The Kansas Highway Patrol and Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the rollover crash just before 7:30 a.m.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

KDOT said the drywall is now scattered across all lanes of the highway.

Both lanes of US-24 will be closed as crews work to clear the scene.

Check wibw.com for updates on this developing story

