Crawford Co. man sentenced for killing his wife

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Crawford County man will serve more than 15 years in prison for the stabbing death of his wife.

Jeremy Scott Delmarco, 34, of Arma, was sentenced Wednesday in Crawford Co. District Court. He pleaded no contest in April to reckless second-degree murder and aggravated battery.

Delmarco’s wife, 36-year-old Brandy Lee Delmarco, was found stabbed in early 2019 at a home near Arma. Her grandmother, 84-year-old Dorma Lemaster, also was seriously injured.

Authorities say Jeremy Delmarco struggled with authorities, who used a stun gun several times to subdue him. Authorities also said a dog at the scene attacked a deputy, and was fatally shot.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation investigated the case. Assistant Attorney General Jessica Domme prosecuted it.

