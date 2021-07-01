COVID-19 Delta variant confirmed in Geary County

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - There have been a small number of the COVID-19 Delta variant reported in Geary County. Health Officer Tammy Von Busch said based on information from the Kansas Department of Health & Environment there were three breakthrough cases. “Meaning that they have been vaccinated, they are past their two weeks post-vaccination so they should be considered completely covered but they have come down with the Delta variant.”

Von Busch noted that vaccines are extremely effective but you always run a risk of falling in the five or six percent group that do not have complete vaccine coverage.

There have been four cases in youth under the age of 18, and none of them had been completely vaccinated, said Von Busch. “It’s extremely important to get vaccinated. The only way that we’re going to be able to protect the community, protect ourselves and hopefully prevent any variance from developing.”

Symptoms with the Delta variant are similar to those with the initial COVID-19.

There will be public events on the July 4th weekend. Could the Delta variant spread? Von Busch said it’s possible. “It could, yeah, absolutely. We still don’t have herd immunity in the community so it’s important that people take the necessary precautions. Wear a mask if you are around people you don’t know or aren’t vaccinated, practice the social distancing and hand washing and all the necessary precautions that we’ve been stressing the whole time through this pandemic.”

Von Busch added that if anyone is sick, regardless of whether it is or is not COVID-19, stay home.

People are encouraged to get vaccinated. You can get that service at the Geary County Health Department via a walk-in clinic.

