Commission approves raises for Shawnee Co. elected and appointed officials

Shawnee Co. Commissioners approve raises for elected and appointed officials during their Thursday morning meeting.(WIBW)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners unanimously approved raises for the county’s top elected officials, along with Election Commissioner Andrew Howell during their Thursday morning meeting.

Election Commissioner Andrew Howell will get the largest pay hike. Starting Thursday, Howell will early nearly 13% more than he did the previous fiscal year. District Attorney Mike Kagay, who has the highest salary among elected officials received the lowest increase at 2%.

It’s unclear why Howell received a substantially larger percentage than all others on the list. 13 NEWS has requested that information from the county and are awaiting response.

Elected OfficeOfficial2020 Salary% IncreaseNew Salary (as of July 2021)
District AttorneyMike Kagay$144,681.942%$147,575.48
SheriffBrian Hill$105,844.184%$110,078.02
Election CommissionerAndrew Howell$82,762.1612.97%$93,499.90
County ClerkCyndi Beck$85,907.383%$88,484.50
Register of DeedsRebecca Nioce$71,170.324%$74,017.06
County TreasurerLarry Mah$75,877.175%$79,671.02
County Commission ChairKevin Cook$58,927.443%$60,695.18
County CommissionerAaron Mays$53,570.403%$55,177.46
County CommissionerWilliam Riphahn$53,570.403%$55,177.46

