Commission approves raises for Shawnee Co. elected and appointed officials

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners unanimously approved raises for the county’s top elected officials, along with Election Commissioner Andrew Howell during their Thursday morning meeting.

Election Commissioner Andrew Howell will get the largest pay hike. Starting Thursday, Howell will early nearly 13% more than he did the previous fiscal year. District Attorney Mike Kagay, who has the highest salary among elected officials received the lowest increase at 2%.

It’s unclear why Howell received a substantially larger percentage than all others on the list. 13 NEWS has requested that information from the county and are awaiting response.

Elected Office Official 2020 Salary % Increase New Salary (as of July 2021) District Attorney Mike Kagay $144,681.94 2% $147,575.48 Sheriff Brian Hill $105,844.18 4% $110,078.02 Election Commissioner Andrew Howell $82,762.16 12.97% $93,499.90 County Clerk Cyndi Beck $85,907.38 3% $88,484.50 Register of Deeds Rebecca Nioce $71,170.32 4% $74,017.06 County Treasurer Larry Mah $75,877.17 5% $79,671.02 County Commission Chair Kevin Cook $58,927.44 3% $60,695.18 County Commissioner Aaron Mays $53,570.40 3% $55,177.46 County Commissioner William Riphahn $53,570.40 3% $55,177.46

