Chief Justice to resume additional statutory deadlines, time limitations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Additional statutory deadlines and time limitations that had been suspended under Chief Justice Marla Luckert will resume on Aug. 2.

Kansas Courts says Chief Justice Marla Luckert signed an order on Thursday to reinstate additional statutory deadlines and time limitations for court proceedings starting Aug. 2, 2021.

“Kansas courts continue to hear many cases by videoconference, and public health trends are reassuring that courts can conduct required in-person proceedings by following health protocols suitable for their location,” Luckert said. “Both factors influenced my decision to reinstate additional statutory deadlines and time requirements.”

In March, it said Luckert signed Administrative Order 2021-PR-020 which reinstated most statutory deadlines and time limitations effective April 15, but a few remained. Also in March, it said Luckert issued orders to authorize courts to continue to use two-way audio-visual communication for proceedings. It said Thursday’s order does not affect that authorization.

According to the Court, Administrative Order 2021-PR-100 signed on Thursday reinstates the following deadlines and time limitations effective Aug. 2:

statutory trial and hearing deadlines under K.S.A. 22-4303 in the Uniform Mandatory Disposition of Detainers Act;

time requirements for filing actions under K.S.A. 60-1501 and K.S.A. 60-1507; and

time requirements for a defendant’s appearance in limited action cases under K.S.A. 61-3002(b).

During the 2021 session, the Court said the Kansas Legislature passed House Bill 2078, which temporarily suspends the speedy trial statute in the Kansas Code of Criminal Procedure. It said the bill was requested by the Kansas County and District Attorneys Association and became effective March 31 upon its publication in the Kansas Register. It said the order does not impact suspensions under K.S.A. 22-3402.

The Court said K.S.A. 20-172, as amended by 2021 House Bill 2227, includes a provision that explains how to calculate deadlines and time limitations once suspensions have lifted. For a deadline or time limitation that was suspended due to an order issued, on the date the order terminates, a person has the same number of days to comply with the deadline or time limitation as the person had when the deadline or time limitation was suspended. For a deadline or time limitation that did not start to run due to an order, on the date the order terminates, a person has the full period provided by law to comply with the deadline or time limitation.

