Bramlage Coliseum returns to full capacity for 2021-22 hoops season

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State has lifted capacity restrictions at Bramlage Coliseum for the upcoming college basketball season.

Last season, the Wildcats capped capacity at 15% for men’s and women’s basketball games due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

K-State also released their non-conference schedule Thursday, highlighted by eight home games and the Hall of Fame Classic at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.

Bruce Weber’s squad will also host a pair of exhibition games to be announced at a later date.

“I have said a number of times that building your non-conference schedule is nearly as important as recruiting,” Weber said. “As a staff, you want to build a quality schedule that gives your team a chance at an NCAA Tournament bid, but also help develop them as the season goes along. We still have a relatively young team, so it was important to give them more experience especially at home to build confidence.”

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season go on sale on Wednesday, July 21.

