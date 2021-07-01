Advertisement

Bramlage Coliseum returns to full capacity for 2021-22 hoops season

Kansas State and Kansas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at Bramlage...
Kansas State and Kansas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan., Monday, Feb. 23, 2015. Kansas State defeated Kansas 70-63. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(Orlin Wagner | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State has lifted capacity restrictions at Bramlage Coliseum for the upcoming college basketball season.

Last season, the Wildcats capped capacity at 15% for men’s and women’s basketball games due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

K-State also released their non-conference schedule Thursday, highlighted by eight home games and the Hall of Fame Classic at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.

Bruce Weber’s squad will also host a pair of exhibition games to be announced at a later date.

“I have said a number of times that building your non-conference schedule is nearly as important as recruiting,” Weber said. “As a staff, you want to build a quality schedule that gives your team a chance at an NCAA Tournament bid, but also help develop them as the season goes along. We still have a relatively young team, so it was important to give them more experience especially at home to build confidence.”

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season go on sale on Wednesday, July 21.

To view the Wildcats’ full non-conference schedule, click here.

