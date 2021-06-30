Willcott Brewing Company expanding its presence with “July Jubilee” beer

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s been an encouraging seven months for Willcott Brewing Company.

Since the owner of the business, Sean Willcott, helped get liquor by the drink passed in Jackson Co. in November, the business has gained exposure.

“It’s been great not only having our first flagships on the shelves but for being able to use what we have here to help promote local communities,” Willcott said Wednesday.

“It’s really got us very excited to help our community and then to try to use the same to help others.”

The business has partnered with the Holton/Jackson Co. Chamber of Commerce to make their first limited-edition brew called “July Jubilee” named for the beloved Holton event of the same name.

There are only 100 cases of the beer brewed crafted to be a light ale made for consumption on a hot day, like for a 4th of July celebration.

It is available in liquor stores in Holton, Topeka and parts of Wabaunsee and Pottawatomie counties.

“July Jubilee was our first opportunity to help celebrate and use our assets and capabilities here at the brewery to help promote local community events,” Willcott said.

“It feels absolutely outstanding so Will Heinen, our brewer here, he works very tirelessly to make a quality product and to use his capabilities and then to bring other partners such as our chamber it just gives you an awesome feeling to bring something from the ground up that others can enjoy.”

Ashlee York, the Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce, said she thinks the partnership is a perfect pairing.

“We want to see our local businesses supported because they make such an investment in our towns in our communities and we want to see people investing in them too,” she said.

Willcott said he is glad people can raise a glass to having some normalcy.

“Beer is very much a social product and to be able to use our product to drive social community and social events now that everyone’s coming out of covid it’s cool to be a part of that,” he said.

Holton’s July Jubilee is July 3 at Banner Creek Reservoir at 5 pm.

Willcott Brewing Company plans more special brews for local events.

