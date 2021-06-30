Wednesday forecast: Ending June with more rain

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another rainy day ahead with widely scattered showers and a few t-storms through the day. Flooding will remain the biggest concern especially along and south of the turnpike.

The good news is we finally see a weather pattern shift toward drier conditions tomorrow. There may be some leftover showers south of I-70 tomorrow before the dry conditions settle in starting Friday lasting into the holiday weekend.

You could not ask for better weather over the weekend for eastern Kansas. While there is a chance western Kansas may have some showers on the 4th, it’s expected to be sunny for eastern KS with a chance of some high clouds out toward central KS. The humidity will be relatively lower as well which will make it even nicer despite the warmer temperatures to more seasonal highs.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Scattered showers with isolated t-storms. Highs in the upper 70s-mid 80s. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Tonight: The best chance for rain will occur before 10pm with isolated showers possible the rest of the night however most spots will be dry. Lows in the upper 60s-low 70s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy early with some late day sun possible in some areas. There is a chance of rain tomorrow mainly south of I-70 the only question is the timing on when and how long it will occur so make sure to check back tomorrow for specific details. Highs get warmer with mainly dry conditions for the bulk of northeast KS, low-mid 80s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

Friday will have similar highs if not a 1-2° warmer with more sun which will lead to a sunny 3 day holiday weekend and highs in the mid-upper 80s. Some low 90s can’t be ruled out in some spots especially on Monday with the humidity increasing so Monday will be the hottest and more humid of the 3 days.

Taking Action:

If you’re in north-central KS (Marysville, Washington, Clay Center and Concordia) the chance for rain is lower or at the very least when you do get anything it won’t last as long compared to the rest of northeast KS where you might be able to enjoy some outdoor activities. The rest of northeast KS will be battling rain all day (won’t be constant, more of a shower type of set-up) where lightning and flooding are possible making it hard for any outdoor activities.

With flooding and lightning the top concerns if you hear thunder, go indoors. If you come across a flooded road, Turn Around Don’t Drown. Don’t put yourself in danger because if you get stuck you’d be putting your rescuers in danger. You’re also potentially costing yourself thousands of dollars to fix your flooded car when it could easily have been avoided by just turning around and finding another route or staying off the roads all together.

No problems for the holiday weekend, perfect weather with relatively lower humidity, seasonal temperatures and no rain



Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.