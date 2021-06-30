Advertisement

Two killed Tuesday in head-on crash in southeast Kansas

Two people were killed Tuesday morning in a head-on crash in Crawford County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.(AP)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FORT SCOTT, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were killed Tuesday morning in a head-on crash in Crawford County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:25 a.m. Tuesday on US-69 highway, about 12 miles south of Fort Scott.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1998 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was northbound on US-69 when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a southbound Ford F-350 pickup truck.

The driver of the Toyota pickup truck, David E. Ross, 50, of Fort Scott, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Ross, who was alone in his vehicle, wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Ford pickup truck, George Walter Danley, 63, of Mapleton, was transported to an area h hospital where he was pronounced dead. The patrol said Danley wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the Ford truck, Levi A. Hochstetler, 13, of Fulton, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Hochstetler was wearing his seat belt.

