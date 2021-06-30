Topeka sees high homicide clearance rate, police chief credits community involvement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Tuesday, the Topeka City Council’s Police and Community Committee heard a presentation from District Attorney Mike Kagay about his cold case squad.

Topeka may rank high when it comes to making arrests in homicide cases, but it’s not good enough for Distinct Attorney Kagay who says every family deserves answers.

“With respect to those families who are still looking for justice and still waiting for that day to happen, I wanted to give them some hope,” said District Attorney Mike Kagay.

After taking a look at some of Topeka’s unsolved homicides, District Attorney Mike Kagay hired Patrick Mclaughlin as a cold case investigator in January 2020.

“My job is a civilian job with the Topeka Police Department where I act in a support role with the homicide unit,” said Mclaughlin. " I work with them and we collaborate on cases, we brainstorm ideas that maybe or maybe haven’t been done before and we look to get these cold case homicides solved”.

Mclaughlin works with the department to bring answers to families.. some who have been waiting years.

“There is a lot of patience because a lot of these cases are years old because they’re difficult, they’re cold for a reason, so sometimes you have to do a lot of the waiting game. Waiting for tests, waiting for interviews to be done, and we work them as thoroughly as we can”

From 2011 to 2020 Topeka saw 179 homicides and 145 of those were solved, putting the city at an 81% clearance rate.

“The national clearance rate is 61% so they are far ahead of the national rate,” said Mclaughlin.

Topeka Interim Police Chief Bryan Wheeles credits community involvement for the high rate.

“That clearance rate is reflective on a community that cares about these crimes. There’s been a lot of crimes this year and every year beforehand and the community comes through with information and they let us solve those in a quick, timely manor,” said Wheeles.

“As much credit as I’d like to give the police department because I know how hard they work but this doesn’t happen unless the community cares about it.”

Mclaughlin says community involvement is a key factor in solving cold cases.

“If people didn’t talk to the Topeka Police Department and other law enforcement, cases wouldn’t be getting solved and I ould just reach out for those who have information and have just been hesitant to come in or call in on some of these old cases, people know, people know the answers to some of these cases that we don’t and we just need them to do the right thing and help us out.”

Anyone with information on a crime, no matter how old, is encouraged to call crime stoppers at 785-234-0007

